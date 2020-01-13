Boxer Moran leaves Independent Alliance

The Independent Alliance has all been ended as Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, the Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) has announced he is leaving the group.

Following a number of reported spats with Shane Ross, Mr Moran announced his news in an interview with Shannonside Radio today.

The Longford-Westmeath TD said he will be standing in the next election as a stand-alone independent, as opposed to the umbrella of the alliance.

Mr Moran said if he is re-elected he may join a new political grouping in the new Dáil.

Mr Moran was a founding member of the Independent Alliance, spearheaded by Mr Ross and Finian McGrath, but it has been dogged by internal squabbling.

Poor relations within the group led to the departure of Sean Canney, the junior minister, from its ranks in 2018 over the sharing of a ministerial role with Mr Moran.

It currently has four Ministers: Mr Ross, Mr Moran, Minister of State for Disability Issues Finian McGrath and Minister of State for Skills John Halligan.

While Mr Ross and Mr McGrath are expected to run again, it is increasingly likely that John Halligan will not stand again in Waterford.