Bid to halt jail drug drops by drones

No-fly zones and new technology will be used to stop high-tech drones delivering drugs and other contraband to prisoners, it has been announced.

There will be zero tolerance for those flying drug-carrying devices, according to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, who pledged that drug drones will be all but grounded next year.

The smuggling of drugs, phones, and contraband was highlighted as a concern by Inspector of Prisons Patricia Gilheaney in her recent annual report.

The inspector urged the Prison Service to stay on top of technological advances and to not accept that contraband and drones “were the norm”.

Mr Flanagan has now committed to restricting the use of drones around prisons and to demobilise devices used to fly over jail courtyards and drop drugs.

“I’m satisfied the work is ongoing on what is an urgent issue. I acknowledge that some drones have been discovered. I want to see the roll-out of this new technology across the prison estate next year.”

This would not require legislation, he said.

“As far as Portlaoise Prison is concerned and the Midlands Prison, because of the high-security nature, this area is a no-fly zone. It is important that the no-fly zone status is rolled out across all prisons.

“There’s a considerable amount of new technology that can be deployed across the prisons. We don’t accept [this] and they are being confiscated.”

A conference of prison officers, held earlier this year, heard that a total of 50 packages, some containing drugs, were either thrown into or conveyed by drones into Wheatfield Prison.

Ms Gilheaney and Mr Flanagan met during the last week before the Christmas holidays and discussed drones and the smuggling of contraband.

One concern that has stalled prison authorities blocking drones or demobilising devices is the fact some jails are near residential areas, and such actions could block mobile phone signals.

Mr Flanagan now insists trials of technology in Wheatfield Prison have proven to be successful.

Over an 18-month period recently, there were six seizures of drones, five of which were outside the west Dublin prison and one at Limerick Prison. A number of drones have also been seized outside Castlerea Prison, Co Roscommon.

“The technology for the drones, I would expect it to be rolled out across the prison estate next year and the results so far, for one prison, are good,” said Mr Flanagan said.

It is understood that prison authorities here have spoken to prison chiefs in other jurisdictions about drones. The devices are believed to be a much bigger problem here than in other countries.

Authorities say that while most exercise yards near perimeter walls have nets over them, some yards and outdoor leisure areas for inmates are not near exterior walls.

Officially, the Prison Service says that efforts being made to prevent the flow of drugs into prisons include the installation of those nets over yards, strict prison staff observation, enhanced CCTV monitoring, stricter controls of visits, and random cell searches.

The introduction of passive and active drug-detection dogs and the installation of airport-style security, including scanners and x-ray machines, have also helped, authorities told the Irish Examiner.

Meanwhile, Mr Flanagan defended the direct provision system for asylum seekers, but signalled that he and the Government are open to alternative housing provisions for applicants.

“Of course, we have our own national obligations here,” he said.

“I don’t accept the direct provision is inhumane or cruel or prison-like.”

Former European Commission official Catherine Day is assessing direct provision. Her work comes after a series of protests recently outside planned centres in rural areas. Centre residents have also protested over the conditions.

“We’ve had the system of direct provision for a period of 20 years,” said Mr Flanagan.

“I’m open to finding alternatives. I’m open to ensuring that, if improvements can be made, that they are made.”