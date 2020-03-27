Attempts to address Covid-19 fallout among homeless

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has said it is monitoring its services on a daily basis after figures emerged indicating a number of people in emergency accommodation have tested positive for Covid-19.

Dublin City Cllr Anthony Flynn, also a founder of Inner City Helping Homeless tweeted that at least six clients of homeless services have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 43 others awaiting testing and a larger number of homeless service staff in isolation.

🦠6 confirmed cases within homeless services. 🦠 43 homeless individuals awaiting testing. 🦠Over 60+ homeless service staff in isolation.#IreandvCovid19 — Cllr. Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) March 26, 2020

Earlier this week SafetyNet Primary Care said it had tested as many as 80 homeless service users and were awaiting results.

The DRHE said it is "acutely aware that those in emergency accommodation are worried" and that it is continuing to work with the HSE to ensure that the arrangements in place for those experiencing homelessness are adequate and consistent with medical and health and safety advice.

A spokesperson said: "The DRHE has secured additional emergency accommodation to ensure there is sufficient capacity to allow for isolation of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19.

"In this regard in the last two weeks, we have sourced 160 self-contained apartments, 165 ensuite bedrooms in hotels and 300 adult single occupancy accommodation.

"We have identified a number of older and high-risk individuals currently residing in emergency accommodation and are currently in the process of moving these people to a separate cocooning facility where rapid rehousing is not possible."

Meanwhile, Gardai said reports "in some national media" that as many as 27 members of the force have tested positive for Covid-19 "are incorrect and significantly overstated".

"The Health Service Executive is the lead agency for any health related questions on COVID-19.

"There is currently no impact on any services of An Garda Síochána as a result of COVID-19," a spokesperson said, adding the force will not comment on the individual status of members or individual garda stations/ sections, but would give further information on service capability "if necessary".

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024