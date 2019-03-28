NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

An Bord Pleanála refuses planning permission for Bishoptown housing estate

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 04:22 PM

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for the development of a major housing development near Bishopstown in the south-west of Cork city.

Developers, Ardstone Homes sought approval for the construction of 240 new units at Ardarostig, located just south of the N40. The proposals included a mix of houses and apartments, as well as a creche and new entrance onto Waterfall Rd.

Plans were submitted through the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme which enables developers to apply directly to An Bord Pleanála for schemes of more than 100 units in order to fast-track the planning process.

Several such plans have been progressed in Cork city in recent months, with the planning authority giving the go-ahead for 251 new units at Cooney's Lane in Grange, also on the southside of Cork city, earlier this week. They are also due to make a ruling on a large student accommodation development overlooking the Lough by early May.

Planners cited a number of issues with the Bishopstown project including concerns about the volume of traffic that would be generated. In its ruling, An Bord Pleanála raised concerns about the local road network 'in terms of capacity, width, alignment, public lighting and pedestrian and cycle facilities.'

Planners also raised 'serious concerns' regarding some of the duplex units planned as part of the development. The report said that ground floor units in some parts of the estate would 'have limited daylight/sunlight to the rear of these units, poor quality private amenity space and poor outlook from the main living accommodation to the private amenity space.'

