Almost half of childcare workers actively seeking another job, research reveals

By Michael Clifford
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Nearly half of all childcare workers surveyed in new research say that they are actively looking for another job.

The results of the survey also highlight that there is now a staff turnover in the profession of 25% each year and that 84% of respondents say that they are unable to cope with unexpected expenses like replacing a washing machine.

The research was conducted on behalf of trade union Siptu for The Early Years Professional Survey 2019 to be published today.

According to the report those working in the sector “talk about their lives being put on hold because buying a house or starting a family is financially impossible. Many simply can’t afford to stay in their profession and are either emigrating or retraining”.

Over two-thirds of those surveyed said that the attainment of qualifications within the sector did not necessarily lead to higher pay rates.

The survey, which was compiled from over 3,200 respondents, also revealed that childcare workers performed an extensive amount of unpaid work including “record keeping, cleaning, paperwork and liaising with parents. While this work is an important component of operating a successful early years facility, it is often done outside of hours and unpaid”.

Over 25,000 people are employed in the early years sector with two-thirds in private settings and one-third in community facilities. None are employed directly by the State. One question in the survey was whether wages for early years professionals should be fully funded by the state as was the case for primary and secondary school teachers. Over 95% of respondents were in favour of such a system.

“If Ireland is to build a high-quality Early Years sector that supports children’s cognitive and social development, the current situation must change,” the report states.

“In the upcoming budget, the government has an opportunity to establish a threshold of decency by supporting a living wage for all Early Years educators and address the staff crisis that is undermining quality.”

Currently, the average hourly rate is just €11.93 an hour while the living wage is set at €12.30. Earlier this month the Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said she wanted a living wage fund created in the forthcoming budget to bring staff salaries in the sector to a more acceptable level.

The publication of the Early Years Survey comes a week after Ms Zappone announced the establishment of a new expert group to develop a funding model for the childcare sector.

