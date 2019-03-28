NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Almost 4,000 children in homelessness branded a 'national scandal'

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 01:19 PM

The record number of 10,000 people now in homelessness is a “national scandal,” the Dáil heard as Tánaiste Simon Coveney came under attack for wrecking children's lives.

Opposition TDs have rounded on the government's record, calling for May's local elections to be a de-facto referendum on “failed” housing policies.

Fianna Fáil's Dara Calleary said there had been attempts to massage and keep the figures as “low as possible” but it was clear the Rebuilding Ireland plan was “not working”.

Dara Calleary

The United Nations has raised concerns about Ireland's housing crisis, local authorities are still required to build large estates for social housing and people had to be evicted before they could go on housing lists, according to the Fianna Fáil deputy leader.

Mr Coveney defended the government's record, insisting that 50,000 new social homes will be built under Rebuilding Ireland.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will bring more plans to Cabinet next week to protect tenants, the Dáil also heard.

READ MORE

Eoghan Murphy: Homeless figures 'hugely disappointing'

Mr Coveney insisted that more social and private housing was being built but that the problem was that these numbers were “not overtaking the pace” at which people were coming into homelessness.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty also said that the new figures, which show 10,264 in homelessness including almost 4,000 children, were “an absolute and utter disgrace” and that they represent “a national scandal”.

"Maybe there is not enough emotion in this debate, we talking about real people,” added the Donegal TD.

Those children's lives had been "wrecked even before they had begun," he told Mr Coveney.

Solidarity-PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett called for tenants, those on housing lists, with mortgage problems and in emergency accommodation to join a national demonstration on housing on May 18.

He also called for people to show their opinions in May's local elections and to use their vote as a referendum on the government's “failed” housing policies.

More on this topic

Campaigner: Homeless number closer to 15,000

Eoghan Murphy: Homeless figures 'hugely disappointing'

Record number homeless as rents soar

Homeless figures surpass 10,000 for first time

KEYWORDS

Homeless crisisChildrenHomelessnessEoghan Murphy

More in this Section

Three arrested in Dublin for conspiracy to murder

Rebuilding Ireland scheme is not fit for purpose, declares former Minister

National Broadband Plan official set to be grilled by PAC

Two men remain in custody after west Dublin murder


Lifestyle

Dad's the word: I worry less about the kids, because I know my wife is all over that side of things, and therefore tend to let them off a bit

The rarest Beatles record of them all goes under the hammer

Picture This cement standing as Ireland's favourite band with rollicking Dublin gig

Learning Points: He stays in his room and refuses to go to school

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »