News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Action urged on ‘super halting’ site on Cork’s northside

Action urged on ‘super halting’ site on Cork’s northside
File photo of Spring Lane
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, August 02, 2019 - 05:10 AM

There are calls for a new taskforce to be set up to address the complex issues linked to a ‘super’ Traveller halting site on Cork’s northside.

It comes as opposition mounts against city plans to build Traveller-specific housing on council land next to Spring Lane halting site.

Just days after a firefighter was injured when his crew was pelted with stones and rocks as they tackled a rubbish fire at the entrance to the halting site, it was confirmed yesterday the city’s draft Traveller Accommodation Programme 2019-2024 will come before councillors for discussion next month.

It suggests building a new group housing scheme on Ellis’s yard site, which is zoned solely for Traveller-specific accommodation, to alleviate the worst of the overcrowding on the Spring Lane site next door.

The halting site, which was built for 10 families, is now home to 38 families.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ken O’Flynn and Labour councillor John Maher said they have concerns about building Traveller-only housing on the yard site given the history in the area.

“We already have 28 families living in an unauthorised extension of the halting site. They should be evicted. I would have concerns that a ‘super’ halting site could develop in this area if the housing goes ahead on the yard site.

“The time has come to accept that the current approach to resolving long-standing issues at the halting site just isn’t working.

“We need a new taskforce, with honest brokers on both sides, to sit down and tackle this issue once and for all.”

Mr Maher said concerns of, and submissions from, residents in the area are being considered as part of the public consultation process on the draft Traveller accommodation programme.

Plans to extend the halting site into Ellis’s yard were voted down by the council in 2011. A failed consultative forum process was disbanded in 2012.

Former Minister of State Kathleen Lynch chaired an inter-agency group process in 2013. That also broke down. In 2014, she invited former South County Dublin Manager Joe Horan to examine the issue and draft solutions. Travellers went on to publish their own solutions document later that year.

READ MORE

Latest: Former Garda, 50s, dies in Co Cork crash

More on this topic

Limits on right to block Traveller housing under new Gov plansLimits on right to block Traveller housing under new Gov plans

Councils under fire as just 18% of Traveller accommodation cash drawn downCouncils under fire as just 18% of Traveller accommodation cash drawn down

Travellers need to see their faces reflected in parliament, Seanad hearsTravellers need to see their faces reflected in parliament, Seanad hears

'Significant discrimination' towards Travellers remains an issue - report'Significant discrimination' towards Travellers remains an issue - report

TOPIC: Travellers

More in this Section

Michael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatoryMichael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatory

Stardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off againStardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off again

Parents forced to ignore bills to cover €735 back-to-school costsParents forced to ignore bills to cover €735 back-to-school costs

No winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richerNo winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richer


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »