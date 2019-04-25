'A cry for help': Residents protest at Mosney direct provision centre

Around 30 residents in a direct provision centre in Mosney held a protest today over their treatment at the facility.

Residents at the Co Meath centre gathered at the front gate between 7am and 10am.

The demonstration was organised after a mother of three at the centre was hospitalised after trying to take her own life.





Her son is sick and she became upset when she was told they were going to be moved out of Mosney. The woman's sister says she was left in a desperate situation.

"The residents went out at 7 o'clock...this was also a cry for help," she said. "People were like - could you please just listen."

Gardaí told us that they attended the "small protest" this morning.

They said that it concluded peacefully and that no injuries or arrests were reported.

The Department of Justice and the Reception and Integration Agency have been asked for comment.