News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€4m Lotto winning ticket sold in Co Clare village

€4m Lotto winning ticket sold in Co Clare village
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 12:51 PM

The winning ticket from Saturday night's Lotto worth over €4m was sold in a Co Clare village, the National Lottery have announced.

The ticket that won the jackpot of €4,041,306 was sold at Talty’s Mace Circle K in Lisseycasey.

The owner of the shop, which has been run by the Talty family for almost half a century, expressed his joy selling his first big money ticket.

"We are absolutely over the moon to have sold the winning Lotto ticket," Cathal Talty said.

"Since the weekend there was a lot of speculation locally about where the winning ticket was and then when the call came through from our National Lottery rep, I thought – ‘This has to be something to do with the winning ticket – It could be us’ and low and behold, it was!"

With the restrictions introduced by the government in response to the outbreak of Covid-19 has meant that there are fewer tourists in the west Clare area, this has meant it is very likely that a local purchased the lucky ticket.

"However, this is great news for our town and I hope it is one of our regular customers," Mr Talty said.

Whoever the lucky person is, I’m sure the €4 million will find a good home.

A National Lottery spokesperson said that it is still waiting to hear from Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire.

The winning Lotto numbers from last Saturday were: 13, 18, 30, 41, 42, 44 and the bonus number was: 37.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Masks should not be compulsory, WHO advise

More on this topic

One winner of tonight's €4m Lotto jackpotOne winner of tonight's €4m Lotto jackpot

National Lottery reveals which county has a new €1m Lotto Plus 1 prize winnerNational Lottery reveals which county has a new €1m Lotto Plus 1 prize winner

No winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richerNo winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richer

€500k EuroMillions ticket sold in Co Meath€500k EuroMillions ticket sold in Co Meath


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Independent TD elected chair of Dáil Covid-19 committeeIndependent TD elected chair of Dáil Covid-19 committee

Four officers injured after cross-border pursuitFour officers injured after cross-border pursuit

We can never forget their heroic efforts: President Higgins leads tributes on International Nurses DayWe can never forget their heroic efforts: President Higgins leads tributes on International Nurses Day

Harris wants new laws introduced to regulate travel into IrelandHarris wants new laws introduced to regulate travel into Ireland


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Tuesday's TV highlights: Normal People and Cheap Irish Homes

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »