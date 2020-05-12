€4m Lotto winning ticket sold in Co Clare village

The winning ticket from Saturday night's Lotto worth over €4m was sold in a Co Clare village, the National Lottery have announced.

The ticket that won the jackpot of €4,041,306 was sold at Talty’s Mace Circle K in Lisseycasey.

The owner of the shop, which has been run by the Talty family for almost half a century, expressed his joy selling his first big money ticket.

"We are absolutely over the moon to have sold the winning Lotto ticket," Cathal Talty said.

"Since the weekend there was a lot of speculation locally about where the winning ticket was and then when the call came through from our National Lottery rep, I thought – ‘This has to be something to do with the winning ticket – It could be us’ and low and behold, it was!"

With the restrictions introduced by the government in response to the outbreak of Covid-19 has meant that there are fewer tourists in the west Clare area, this has meant it is very likely that a local purchased the lucky ticket.

"However, this is great news for our town and I hope it is one of our regular customers," Mr Talty said.

Whoever the lucky person is, I’m sure the €4 million will find a good home.

A National Lottery spokesperson said that it is still waiting to hear from Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire.

The winning Lotto numbers from last Saturday were: 13, 18, 30, 41, 42, 44 and the bonus number was: 37.