€300m N21 bypass will now be fast-tracked

The €300m Adare bypass is expected to be fast-tracked as a result of the Ryder Cup announcement.

It is estimated that almost 20,000 vehicles each day struggle to negotiate the twisting streets of the village which is on the main N21 route to the South-West.

Plans for a bypass have hit the rough a number of times over the years, but it was driven up the priority list when the EU demanded new roadways into Foynes Port, which it designated as a major European transport facility.

The Ryder Cup makes the project a redline priority, which will now have to be completed by 2024.

An Adare bypass is part of the plans which have been drawn up by Limerick City and County Council for the new road connecting Foynes Port to Limerick.

The entire 34km route will include a motorway connecting Rathkeale and Adare, and a single carriageway road from Rathkeale to Foynes which will have enough shoulder width to upgrade it to a motorway in time.

Head engineer in the Mid-West design office, David Leahy, said the final route, all environmental impact statements and compulsory purchase order submissions will be with An Bord Pleanála by October.

The route will be chosen from one of four options which were identified in 2015.

“We had an update last November and there have been only minimal changes,” a spokesman said.

The final estimate costings will be included in the report to An Bord Pleanála. The Government and the EU will provide all funding, and the Ryder Cup government fund will also be used.

The council is having discussions with more than 200 land and property owners who will be affected.