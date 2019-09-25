News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

17 arrests in operation targeting suspected importation of child sex abuse material and other crimes

17 arrests in operation targeting suspected importation of child sex abuse material and other crimes
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 06:13 PM

There were 17 people arrested across West Cork on Tuesday as part of an operation targeting the suspected importation of child sex abuse material, threats to kill, and other crimes.

Gardaí say the arrests came on a day of action as part of Operation Thor, which targets organised crime gangs and known offenders.

The arrests were also in relation to suspected offences such as burglary, theft, and robbery.

Of the 17 arrests, eleven people have been charged and files have been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions for the remaining six.

Among the arrests was the detention of a man at Bantry Garda Station over the suspected importation of child sex abuse material.

Gardaí say the man has since been released without charge and a file has been prepared for the DPP.

“As part of the day of action, multi-agency checkpoints were carried out on the N22, Currahally Farran," the Garda Press Office said.

"During the checkpoints a number of offences were detected. Four vehicles were discovered to have major defects.

“Community policing units provided crime prevention packs to distribute to Meals on Wheels members in the division.

"A crime preventions stand was erected in the Bandon district where information and flyers were distributed to members of the public,” it added.

The arrests follow a similar day of action in the Cork city area earlier this month, which also led to 17 arrests.

These arrests related to the suspected possession of child abuse material, assault, burglary, theft, drugs and immigration offences.

READ MORE

Gardaí announce locations for new regional and divisional headquarters

More on this topic

Gardaí announce locations for new regional and divisional headquarters Gardaí announce locations for new regional and divisional headquarters

Gardaí call for more resources to deal with rising violence in border areasGardaí call for more resources to deal with rising violence in border areas

Probe after claim toddler was assaulted in crecheProbe after claim toddler was assaulted in creche

GSOC investigating 'unintentional discharge of a firearm' in which garda was shot in ankleGSOC investigating 'unintentional discharge of a firearm' in which garda was shot in ankle


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Tusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claimsTusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claims

Musgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by dateMusgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by date

Concerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says OmbudsmanConcerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says Ombudsman

Gardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in CorkGardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in Cork


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reflects on achieving clever home sparkle using mirrors and other antique, vintage and reproduction furnishingsVintage View: Mirror, mirror on the wall

I IMAGINED I knew something of west Limerick — that tourist honeypot, Adare, and its two great restaurants, The Oak Room at Adare Manor and Adare 1826; the wonderful Mustard Seed, in Ballingarry, my hospitality equivalent of a comfort blanket — but a recent food writers’ tour of the region proved quite the eye opener, showcasing, in particular, the glorious Shannon estuary shoreline.Restaurant Review: Green Room Cafe

‘ieStyle Live’ will bring cutting edge trends to Cork in an unmissable fashion show next month, hosted by Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon. Ruth O’Connor talks to celebrity make up artist Christine Lucignano about the beauty trends she’ll be tapping into on the nightMeet Christine Lucignano, make-up artist to the stars

Doctor’s orders - Play with your ballsExamine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of testicular cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »