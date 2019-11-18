News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Diana Ross to headline final season of Cork's Live at the Marquee series

Diana Ross to headline final season of Cork's Live at the Marquee series
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, November 18, 2019 - 09:26 PM

Motown icon Diana Ross is to play the Marquee in Cork next June.

Alongside Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Martha Reeves and Dionne Warwick, Ross is considered one of the original pop divas of the 1960s.

She will play The Marquee in Cork on June 25, as will be revealed in an advert in Monday's Irish Examiner, ahead of her appearance at the Glastonbury festival the following Sunday. Tickets go on sale on November 25 at 9am.

Ross rose to fame in girl group The Supremes, before launching her solo career as a disco singer the 1980s.

Her back catalogue includes hits like Baby Love, Upside Down and I’m Coming Out.

Cat Stevens will perform at the Marquee on June 24, Jenny Greene returns to Cork with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra on June 26 while Christy Moore brings 'Magic Nights' to the tent on June 27.

The long-running Live at the Marquee concert series comes to an end in 2020 as developers who own Cork Showgrounds intend to be on site after concerts finish next summer.

Up to 1,000 homes are expected to be built on the land to tie in with the expansion of the city into brownfield dockland sites.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk

READ MORE

Pamela Anderson cancels prison visit to Julian Assange

More on this topic

Christy Moore on fire for Marquee gigChristy Moore on fire for Marquee gig

Tommy Tiernan provides legendary slagging in Cork's MarqueeTommy Tiernan provides legendary slagging in Cork's Marquee

Tash Sultana wows Cork crowd with high energy performanceTash Sultana wows Cork crowd with high energy performance

Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra light up Cork at Live at the MarqueeJenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra light up Cork at Live at the Marquee

Live At The MarqueeDiana RossCat StevensChristy MooreJenny GreeneTOPIC: Live at the Marquee

More in this Section

I’m A Celebrity launch episode sheds one million viewersI’m A Celebrity launch episode sheds one million viewers

Paul McCartney teases Glastonbury appearance in cryptic tweetPaul McCartney teases Glastonbury appearance in cryptic tweet

'Liz is going to go with one hell of a bang': Beverley Callard announces shock Corrie news'Liz is going to go with one hell of a bang': Beverley Callard announces shock Corrie news

Shirley Ballas opens up about influx of abusive messages over StrictlyShirley Ballas opens up about influx of abusive messages over Strictly


Lifestyle

ACCLAIMED filmmaker Damian O’Callaghan is well used to creating cinematic magic on screen.Wedding of the Week: Filmmaker Damian meets his real-life leading lady

From age 6, I was on stage. I started with school plays but it never occurred to me that it would become my job.This much I know with writer and performer Joanne Ryan

I’m 30 and have been with my boyfriend for nearly two years.Sex Advice with Suzi Godson: I can't help him to climax...

For the interiors lover who can’t resist a New Year’s revamp or a simple freshening up, there are plenty of new books on the shelves to inspire, writes Carol O’CallaghanFour new books to inspire your interiors renovation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »