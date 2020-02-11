News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Windfarm to power 500,000 homes planned for Irish Sea

Windfarm to power 500,000 homes planned for Irish Sea
By Alan Healy
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 10:00 PM

Plans by Norwegian renewable utility Statkraft for a 40-turbine windfarm, located in the Irish Sea, have taken a step forward.

North Irish Sea Array Windfarm Ltd (NISA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Statkraft, has applied, in recent days, for a foreshore licence to carry out a marine survey of a 229 square-kilometre site located between 7km and 17km off the coasts of Dublin, Louth, and Meath.

If developed, the 500MW windfarm would have the capacity to power approximately 500,000 homes with renewable electricity.

While the concept of the NISA was first mooted more than a decade ago, this proposal is at a very early stage in the development process.

In submitting a foreshore licence application for marine survey work, Statkraft said it is gathering the necessary information which would allow a design proposal for the project to be developed.

The company said it has had a series of meetings with the fishing industry locally to establish how the proposed surveys can be carried out in the most efficient manner.

Statkraft Ireland managing director, Kevin O’Donovan told the Irish Examiner: “We believe that NISA offers a unique opportunity not only for Ireland but the city of Dublin and surrounding areas.

The need to take urgent climate action has never been clearer and, as a society, we are fast moving away from the burning of fossil fuels and towards green energy.

“2030 and the targets set in the government’s climate action plan will arrive quickly, therefore industry needs to respond and provide solutions.”

Statkraft already owns and operates 12 windfarms in the UK and the Nordic countries with a combined installed capacity of over 1,000 MW.

More on this topic

Group fighting wind farm developments in Waterford slam 'developer-led' recommendationsGroup fighting wind farm developments in Waterford slam 'developer-led' recommendations

Wind group attacks climate policyWind group attacks climate policy

SSE Renewables expands wind farm capacity with new project in offalySSE Renewables expands wind farm capacity with new project in offaly

New wind farm guidelines would undermine climate action plan, industry reps claimNew wind farm guidelines would undermine climate action plan, industry reps claim

TOPIC: Wind Farm

More in this Section

Scotch whisky exports at record high despite ‘stark’ impact of US tariffsScotch whisky exports at record high despite ‘stark’ impact of US tariffs

Mobile bank N26 to close UK accounts in April because of BrexitMobile bank N26 to close UK accounts in April because of Brexit

Travel giant TUI upbeat as summer bookings soarTravel giant TUI upbeat as summer bookings soar

Troubled M&S poaches food supplier Greencore''s finance chiefTroubled M&S poaches food supplier Greencore''s finance chief


Lifestyle

As we look forward to Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating romance of the fairytale kind.Inside the proposals of couples who met, fell in love and lived happily ever after

Its healing properties have convinced Fiann Ó Nualláin it’s time to start sowing this crop againSelling points of celery seed and its medicinal properties

To make a bold statement, the beauty industry takes the widest pivots the fastest, and it seems that skincare specifically is taking a sharp turn from being about taking away to giving back to the skin.The Skin Nerd: Selecting super soothers in skincare makes sense

A diagnosis with Parkinson’s hasn’t stopped Herbie Brennan from continuing to add to his impressive roster of best-selling books, says Ed Power.Parkinson's not stopping author from adding to collection of best-selling books

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »