Wealth of vacancies in hospitality sector

Hospitality businesses and venues are crying out for professional, well-trained casual staff both front of house and behind the scenes.

So says, Shane Mclave, director of Excel Recruitment. The company has opened a new office in Cork, announcing that it is recruiting for 100 new casual and temporary hospitality roles in Cork city.

Mr Mclave says the Cork employment market is vibrant at present, with unemployment at 5.6% and qualified chefs particularly in demand. He adds that hospitality is all about people skills, so recruitment is best done face-to-face.

“We’ve seen a number of apps come along in recent years claiming they will revolutionise recruiting for the catering industry with hi-tech ways of working and fancy graphics but this isn’t accurate,” he said.

“An app cannot fully understand the needs of your business or what candidate would fit best within your team etc, and they often lead to substandard staff working in positions that they are not qualified for- increasing problems for businesses under pressure.

“Similarly, there’s been a surge in companies offering online training to cut costs.

Training for the hospitality industry has to be hands-on, it’s no use learning the theories behind Manual Handling for example, without practising the physical technique and being giving real-time feedback from an experienced trainer.

Hospitality businesses and venues are crying out for professional, well-trained casual staff both front of house and behind the scenes.