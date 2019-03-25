NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Wealth of vacancies in hospitality sector

Excel Recruitment, which has opened offices on Monahan Road, Cork, currently recruiting for 100 hospitality vacancies.
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 12:00 PM

Hospitality businesses and venues are crying out for professional, well-trained casual staff both front of house and behind the scenes.

So says, Shane Mclave, director of Excel Recruitment. The company has opened a new office in Cork, announcing that it is recruiting for 100 new casual and temporary hospitality roles in Cork city.

Mr Mclave says the Cork employment market is vibrant at present, with unemployment at 5.6% and qualified chefs particularly in demand. He adds that hospitality is all about people skills, so recruitment is best done face-to-face.

“We’ve seen a number of apps come along in recent years claiming they will revolutionise recruiting for the catering industry with hi-tech ways of working and fancy graphics but this isn’t accurate,” he said.

“An app cannot fully understand the needs of your business or what candidate would fit best within your team etc, and they often lead to substandard staff working in positions that they are not qualified for- increasing problems for businesses under pressure.

“Similarly, there’s been a surge in companies offering online training to cut costs.

Training for the hospitality industry has to be hands-on, it’s no use learning the theories behind Manual Handling for example, without practising the physical technique and being giving real-time feedback from an experienced trainer.

Hospitality businesses and venues are crying out for professional, well-trained casual staff both front of house and behind the scenes.

More on this topic

MP who tweeted it was 'all over' for Theresa May says Tories must unite

UB40 saxophonist Brian Travers pulls out of tour after brain tumour diagnosis

'I'm already in prison': Lisa Smith tells US news report she wants 'to go home'

Open your mind to making an entrance

More in this Section

Apple prepares to unveil TV and news subscription services

Michael Creed pledges support to farmers

Bayer chief claims full board backing

The Monday interview with David Cadogan: Going from strength to strength


Lifestyle

Sleeping next to a loud snorer? Here’s how to finally get some peace at night

Seven blissful places to go on a mother-daughter date this weekend

Appliance of Science: Why do we age?

Why anis don’t put all eggs in one basket

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »