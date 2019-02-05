UCC Commerce Conference to examine Ireland over the next decade

UCC Commerce Society’s annual conference takes place on Thursday, with a focus on a new Ireland 10 years after the economic crash.

Speakers at this year’s conference at Vertigo in County Hall include RTÉ director general Dee Forbes; Ryanair chief operations officer Peter Bellew, chair of the Marketing Institute of Ireland and manager of brand operations at Vodafone, Paula Murphy; founder of Morgan McKinley, Pat Fitzgerald; and partner of KPMG, Michael Lynch.

Conference organisers said the theme this year of the conference is "A New Éire".

“We feel, as a Commerce Society, that the dedication and hard work of Irish businesses to survive this era should be celebrated as we enter the “New Éire” of Ireland.

“We want our conference to explore the growth of Ireland through diversity, political progression and a positive mindset. What will come of Ireland in the next 10 years? We look forward to hearing what our speakers have to say on this topic,” the conference organisers said.

“We feel this theme is very current and topical now, with Brexit looming, who knows how the New Éire will hold for us as students, and Ireland in general,” they added.

Conference directors are Elaine Murphy and Jennifer O’ Dowling, with Laura Joy, Ciara Dineen, Darragh Cronin and Ger O’Connell on the committee.

The Irish Examiner is media partner for the annual conference, while main sponsors are KPMG, Enterprise Ireland, Port of Cork, ODM Financial Advisors, Janssen, Cork Airport and Musgrave.