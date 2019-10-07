Tourism Ireland welcomes news that Ireland makes top 20 countries to visit in 2020

Ireland has made it onto the list of the top 20 countries in the world to visit in 2020.

Ireland comes in at number 18 in the ‘Top 20 Countries of the World’ category of the Readers’ Choice Awards of Condé Nast Traveler, a major travel magazine.

The magazine has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards – with more than 600,000 readers across the globe submitting their responses and rating their recent travel experiences of the world’s countries, cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines and airports.

Welcoming the news, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said:

“I am delighted to see Ireland feature in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. Travellers nowadays have tremendous choice, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure the island of Ireland stands out from other destinations.

This accolade by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine is good news indeed – reminding people everywhere that the island of Ireland is a great choice for a holiday and giving Tourism Ireland another great platform to continue to promote Ireland around the world as a ‘must see’ destination.

The top 20 countries to visit in 2020, according to the Condé Nast Traveler survey, are: