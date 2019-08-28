News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Slaney Foods owner posts €3.1m pre-tax profit

Slaney Foods owner posts €3.1m pre-tax profit
By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 04:51 PM

The holding company of Slaney Foods - one of the meat processors being picketed by farmers as part of an ongoing protest over beef prices - generated a pre-tax profit of €3.12m last year, newly-filed accounts show.

Slaney Foods and sister company Irish Country Meats, which processes sheepmeat, are subsidiaries of Wexford Beef and Lamb Unlimited (WBL), which is co-owned by Larry Goodman's ABP Food Group and Dungannon-based Linden Foods. ABP and Linden each own 50% of WBL.

The accounts show that WBL generated revenues of €339.6m in the 12 months to the end of last September.

Numbers employed by WBL last year totalled 972 with staff costs amounting to €33.13m. Last year's profit takes account of combined non-cash depreciation and amortisation of €5m.

The WBL business recorded a gross profit of €76.12m after cost of sales totalled €263.48m.

The group made an operating profit of €3.4m. WBL operates procurement and processing facilities at Camolin and Bunclody in Co Wexford, Navan in Co Meath and Liege in Belgium.

It is engaged in the procurement and slaughter of cattle and sheep and the further processing of the meats with related products for the sale on the home and export markets.

The company said that a hard Brexit has the potential to "adversely impact the group’s industry".

It said it has strategically and financially considered the impact this may have on the group and has put provisions in place to manage this.

As of the end of last September, the business was sitting on shareholder funds of €62.95m.

READ MORE

Further softening seen in cars, bars and big store sales

More on this topic

Homewares retailer JYSK opens new store in PortlaoiseHomewares retailer JYSK opens new store in Portlaoise

Irish supermarket price inflation eases back to 2.5% this summer, as spending lifts off to €2.49bnIrish supermarket price inflation eases back to 2.5% this summer, as spending lifts off to €2.49bn

Troubled Huawei eyes Cork in €70m Irish R&D spendTroubled Huawei eyes Cork in €70m Irish R&D spend

Huawei to invest €70m in Ireland over three yearsHuawei to invest €70m in Ireland over three years

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Huawei to invest €70m in Ireland over three yearsHuawei to invest €70m in Ireland over three years

Northern Ireland in the running for rural 5G trialsNorthern Ireland in the running for rural 5G trials

Harry Ramsden’s sold to rival fish and chips business Deep BlueHarry Ramsden’s sold to rival fish and chips business Deep Blue

45,000 jobs added to the economy in first half of 201945,000 jobs added to the economy in first half of 2019


Lifestyle

The former Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about the need to make mistakes, and what the inside of her brain looks like.Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’

Although rarely serious, back pain is extremely common and can be a real bane. Liz Connor talks to the experts.Blighted by lower back pain? Experts explain the key signs, symptoms and treatments to know about

A new Pinterest report reveals how people are getting organised after the summer break.Is September the second New Year? 4 ways to improve your productivity and happiness this autumn

The D23 Expo gave the people what they wanted and then some.As Disney announces new rides – the mustn’t miss attractions they’re bringing to a park near you

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »