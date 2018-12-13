NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ryanair starts selling tickets for football games

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 01:13 PM

Ryanair is to start selling tickets to football matches.

The airline has announced it is to begin selling tickets for games in the top leagues in Spain and France.

Ryanair said more football and rugby matches will be available over the coming weeks in partnership with Coras.

Ryanair’s Director of Ancillary, Greg O’Gorman, said: “We’re pleased to partner with Coras to add more events to our Ryanair Tickets service, offering customers the opportunity to purchase tickets to some of the top European sporting events.

"Customers benefit from very competitive prices as an easy add-on within their “My Ryanair” account.”

Mark McLaughlin, CEO of Coras, said: “Travel plans increasingly start with the purchase of an event ticket, whether it be for a football match or for a favourite music artist. Ryanair Tickets offers customers a more convenient and personalised experience to purchase the best event tickets across Europe.

"Starting with La Liga and Ligue 1 tickets, Ryanair customers can now buy tickets to enjoy games at Europe’s most iconic stadiums, with more teams and sports to be added in 2019.”


