Ryanair bookings double as restrictions eased across Europe

Ryanair says it has refunded 40% of its customers whose flights were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline says its bookings have doubled since last weekend when further Covid-19 restrictions were eased across Europe.

Irish people are still advised not to travel overseas at present.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson says they are working to get money back to those who want it.

"We are flying through refunds at the moment and we have completed about 40% of the refunds

"There are around 35 million, we've gotten through about 15 million.

"The good news for people is that now things have started opening up again, they can still use a free move for those who are going on holidays.

"Those who want to keep a refund or want a refund processed, that is going to happen over the next number of months."