NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Rising costs widen pre-tax losses at Gleneagle Group

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 06:49 PM
By Gordon Deegan

Exceptional costs totalling €1.73m resulted in a widening of pre-tax losses at Killarney-based hotel operator the Gleneagle Group last year, newly-filed accounts show.

The group owns and operates a number of hotels and event venues in Kerry and Cork; including the INEC, Sheen Falls Country Club, Scotts Hotel and the Brehon.

Sheen Falls

The accounts show that the group recorded a pre-tax loss of €776,271 in 2017 on the back of the exceptional costs and interest payments of €465,460.

The exceptional items related to refinancing and branding costs and written-off debt to connected companies.

The pre-tax loss was up from a loss of €615,567 in 2016.

READ MORE: Malin investee firms mulling flotations

However, the latest accounts also show that the Gleneagle Group's operating profits increased five-fold to €1.42m last year. Group revenues marginally declined, though, from €27.6m to €26.6m.

The group's combined property value increased by €14.36m.

Regarding 2018, a spokeswoman for the group said: "While our accounts for 2018 are not yet completed, the growth in general trading, as experienced in 2017, has continued into 2018."

"This is reflected in the tourism industry, as a whole, with further growth in the number of tourists expected in 2019.

We have a strong pipeline of events, conferences and concerts programmed for 2019 and beyond which should benefit the entire region.

"We are, however, concerned about how the increase in Vat will affect competitiveness and impact on visitor spend in 2019.”


KEYWORDS

Gleneagle GroupLossesCosts

More in this Section

Brexit is already weighing on UK economy as it approaches a form on the road

Starling Bank to enter France and Germany as Brexit looms

Plans to launch nine new passenger ferries on UK and Ireland routes

Meet some of the finalists in the Emerging category of the Cork Company of the Year Awards 2019


Lifestyle

As Kendall Jenner discusses her acne, here are 4 home remedies to help with the skin condition

Why running on an incline could save you time at the gym this year

Stan and Ollie in Cork: A look back at Laurel and Hardy's visit to Leeside

Islands of Ireland: Middle Calf’s room with a view

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »