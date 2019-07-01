Pinergy appoints energy advisor for the student accommodation sector

Alan Clarke has been appointed as energy advisor for the student accommodation sector with Pinergy, the smart energy provider.

Pinergy advises a number of student accommodation managers across the country, including Gateway and Property Management Ireland (PMI).

This sector represents a growing area within the residential development industry. The creation of the new position will help Pinergy cater for the growing market.

Jon Jerromes, head of sales at Pinergy, said: “The student accommodation sector is growing at an increasingly fast rate, with recent reports showing that 22 student projects have been built in Dublin, Cork and Galway between June 2016 and February 2019.

The creation of this new role will allow us to offer expert advice to property managers and landlords across the sector.

"Alan will bring his industry experience to the new role and help customers manage energy consumption across their entire property portfolio.”

Pinergy supplies 100% green electricity from renewable energy sources, and it advises clients the most advanced smart energy technology currently available.

Smart metering offers advantages to both student tenants and landlords.

Pinergy's Energy Manager portal helps property managers to understand their energy consumption across their portfolio of units.

Student residents can use flexible options to manage payments and get instant real-time visibility on their energy costs via Pinergy’s Smart App.