On the QT: The website to help  make this summer's staycation extra special

If the Irish summer has one word to summarise its attractions in 2020, it is surely ‘staycation.’ At a time when minding our health and helping the local economy are paramount, it promises to be a summer when Irish people discover the joys awaiting on their doorsteps.

“Irish staycations are absolutely going to be big this summer,” says Stephanie Lynch, founder of On The QT. A large proportion of Irish people will be reluctant to travel abroad due to Covid-19 fears and quarantine regulations.

“I think this summer will open people's eyes up to the beauty and adventure on our doorstep in Ireland. After all, we have been through in lockdown everyone also wants to support local,” she adds.

On The QT is ‘by the locals for the explorer’ — a travel blog, vlog and digital marketing company dedicated to showcasing adventures and hidden gems around Ireland and the world. It is driven by an ethos of finding those ‘off the beaten track’ places only the locals know.

“More and more people want a little bit of adventure on their holidays, and this summer Irish people’s eyes will be opened by the adventures on offer. People are ready to explore new destinations, discover the hidden gems and get their adrenaline pumping with adventures they never knew existed.”

More people are searching for a bit of adventure on their holidays. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Ranging across wakeboarding, zip lining, surfing, sailing, mountain biking, abseiling or the simple joy of a stroll to an undiscovered headland, On The QT has built its large fan base by going the extra undiscovered mile.

“It shares local tips and content surrounding your current location, places you never knew were there.”

Stephanie launched OnTheQT.ie in 2013 after a summer spent working in Cape Cod, and where American friends allowed her to experience the place through the eyes of the locals. Returning home, she determined to show Irish people the undiscovered joys on their doorstep, and went on to win Cork’s Best Young Entrepreneur 2015, followed by similar triumph as Ireland’s Best Vlog in 2016 for her innovative travel series.

“When I started OnTheQT.ie seven years ago the business of blogging and vlogging was relatively new. I had a background in TV and content creation so I felt that was always an area that made us stand out.”

Now more than ever content marketing and digital marketing are key to growth in tourism, she believes.

“I think the more creative you are, the better the results. We started our popular online travel series five years ago, but there is always something new on the horizon in digital.” Her clients are spread across hospitality, activity providers, restaurants, tourism boards, radio stations, airports and insurance companies.

“No campaign we do is the same as we come up with innovative ways to capture the attention of their unique audience. Every piece of content we do is different in order to attract the right audience.”

Always being one step ahead of the curve continues to drive the success of On The QT: “I am always looking to see how can we take our website, campaigns and content to the next level and be a little bit different. That's what makes it exciting.”