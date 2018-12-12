Munster rugby star turned luxury watchmaker launches instore collection

Former Ireland and Munster star Tomás O’Leary can still count on the support of the rugby fraternity now that he’s ventured into the world of business.

Mr O’Leary and his wife Julie have partnered with Cork jewellers Keanes to stock their luxury watch company Told & Co, having established it in 2015.

The 24-times Irish capped scrum-half worked with a Danish designer on the first collection to create a range of luxury timepieces.

Mr O’Leary, who made over 140 appearances for Munster, said: “We have had a fantastic few years, with rugby stars such as Brian O’Driscoll and Conor Murray already fans of the watches.

“We are really enjoying growing the business together and we make a great team. We really admire couples who set up businesses together, it is a huge financial risk and I think there is limited financial support for entrepreneurs in Ireland.”

Ms O’Leary, a PR and marketing professional, works hands-on with the brand and manages the day-to-day business, having previously worked in London for Irish fashion designer Orla Kiely.

She said: “Our watches offer a beautiful luxury feel at a very attainable price. We have given our offering a lot of thought.”

Patrick Keane of Keanes Jewellers said: "We travel far and wide to source our luxury timepieces and it is fantastic to be able to offer a high quality, stylish local brand. We have worked with Tomás O'Leary over the years through our partnership with Munster rugby and so it is a great fit for us.”

The watches are now available in Keanes Jewellers in Cork city, starting at €185. The collection can be viewed at www.toldandco.com, with updates @toldandco on Instagram and Facebook.