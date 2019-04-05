Most accurate Brexit forecaster is now as uncertain as anyone

Trying to figure out what’s going to happen next in the Brexit saga? Sporting Index has had a pretty good record in predicting some of the key twists and turns.

Last week, about two hours before the latest vote on UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, the spread betting firm forecast she’d lose by 60 votes. She was defeated by 58.

Earlier in March, when Ms May lost by 149 votes, Sporting Index predicted a 148 loss.

In January, when she was beaten by 230, it forecast 218.

However, Sporting Index’s Phil Fairclough said figuring out what might happen next remains as difficult as ever and tracked how the company’s traders have managed to get their forecasts so right.

The interview took place before Ms May wrote to European Council president Donald Tusk to request a delay to the UK’s departure from the EU until June 30. Mr Fairclogh said it was tough to say what happens next, especially after Ms May’s latest statement and the plans to ask for a further extension.

From a personal standpoint, I don’t see what a general election would do to solve anything relating to Brexit. At the moment, I don’t think it is in the interests of either Labour or the Conservative parties to enter an election battle. It looks like Theresa May has bought herself more time — perhaps even another year — but in the same vein we know how quickly circumstances can change.

Asked how Sporting Index formulates its forecasts, he said: “Every trader has their own particular methods that help formulate a prediction, but it’s mostly a mix of sentiment and going with a gut feeling after discussing an expected outcome with colleagues.

“I would say that the main part of formulating a spread calculation is still using intuition, but the numbers and data are still integral to the process.”

He said politics was an extremely popular form of spread betting, offering good levels of volatility for both clients and Sporting Index.

- Bloomberg