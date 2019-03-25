NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Michael Creed pledges support to farmers

By Graham Fahy
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Agriculture minister Michael Creed has promised farmers a “substantial” aid package if they suffer losses as a result of new UK tariffs under a no-deal Brexit.

The Irish Farmers’ Association estimates that WTO tariffs on Ireland’s beef and livestock sector will impose a direct cost of €800m per year, devastating the €3bn industry and putting thousands of farmers out of business.

The beef sector is especially exposed to new tariffs, with half of all exports going to the UK.

The government will seek to provide domestic state aid such as grants and intervention, Mr Creed said. Dublin may also provide private storage aid (PSA) for the industry, an EU measure usually reserved for smoothing out seasonal imbalances between supply and demand.

In addition, Ireland would apply to the European Commission for exceptional aid under Common Market Organisation rules covering agricultural products, Mr Creed said.

“We are very satisfied that the Commission recognises the necessity for that and we have a substantial package,” he said.

“What we have also secured is the ability of the exchequer here, under state aid rules, to also intervene.” Ireland would seek EU financial aid based on the precedent set when exceptional support was given to the Baltic states and Finland following Russia’s 2014 ban on EU food imports, Mr Creed said. Moscow imposed the ban in retaliation for EU sanctions over the annexation of Crimea.

Mr Creed said Ireland would make a case to the Commission that support for its primary producers would limit any possible contagion from UK tariffs to other European countries.

“Because otherwise, we’ll be looking for a home for 300,000 tonnes of beef in other European Union markets,” he said.

The fallout from the UK leaving the EU without a deal cannot be completely eliminated, he said, whatever the level of preparedness or government intervention.

“There will be cost implications, there will be job implications, there will be profit implications.

“And that’s the tragic reality of Brexit, in any manifestation,” he said.

- Reuters

More on this topic

Drones sent in to survey impact of seagull infestation

Man, 50s, dies in single-vehicle collision in Clare

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer would traumatise my son, says Colin Farrell

The Monday interview with David Cadogan: Going from strength to strength

More in this Section

Panti Bliss postpones opening of new Dublin bar amid fire safety concerns

Breaking up the tech giants will not boost competition, says GoFundMe boss

Johnson & Johnson Irish profits and revenues rise

Trump talks up China deal and EU motor sector tariffs


Lifestyle

Seven blissful places to go on a mother-daughter date this weekend

Appliance of Science: Why do we age?

Why anis don’t put all eggs in one basket

The song thrush gets in tune for the upcoming dawn chorus

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »