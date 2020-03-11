News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
LDA begins phase 2 of Colbert Station Quarter development in Limerick

By Aine Kenny
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 05:07 PM

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has begun the second phase of Limerick city’s proposed Colbert Station Quarter.

The first round of public consultation is now complete, with plans for additional consultation after this design review stage.

The aim of the project is to develop a 50-hectare site surrounding Colbert Station.

The LDA says the site has the potential capacity for a walkable neighbourhood of new homes, as well as space for employment, transport and leisure.

The LDA is collaborating with State bodies and other landowners, including Limerick City and County Council, CIÉ and the HSE in relation to the proposal.

After receiving almost 100 submissions from the public about the project, the design review panel members will now evaluate the potential for the site and will design preliminary plans.

The outcome of the design review will be put on public display and will act as a platform for a second round of public consultation and engagement.

The Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland will lead the design review, which is independent and non-directional.

Chairman of the LDA, John Moran, said the response to the project had been "tremendously positive" so far.

"I was particularly happy to see just how many people agree with the need to move away from low-density homes at this location. Their ideas now give local insight into how to provide a bed-rock for delivering on the need to build homes and community and not just housing units."

