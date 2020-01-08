News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

KPMG to add 800 jobs across Cork, Dublin, Belfast and Galway

KPMG to add 800 jobs across Cork, Dublin, Belfast and Galway
By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 06:00 AM

KPMG is to boost its Irish workforce to more than 4,000 people this year with immediate plans to recruit 800 additional staff across its offices in Cork, Dublin, Belfast, and Galway.

Half of the jobs will be filled by experienced professionals, while half will be open to graduates.

The professional services giant has stated that strong demand has created the opportunities, with client needs increasing in all areas, including access to technology and digital-related expertise amongst the drivers of employee growth.

“Increased focus on technology — including areas such as cybersecurity, digital, and data analytics — is resulting in strong growth in these services, as well as continued demand for our expertise in the audit, tax, and advisory areas,” said KPMG Ireland managing partner Seamus Hand.

“The challenges of rapid technological change and greater regulation are among the key drivers for success in Irish business and are reflected in the increased demand for our services and the roles we’re looking to fill.” he said.

“As a result of the increased focus on climate change, we’re investing to build on our existing expertise and capabilities to help our clients assess and implement their own sustainability and decarbonisation strategies.

“This is good news for those seeking work in KPMG as we expand the range of career opportunities available to both graduates and experienced professionals,”.

“Talented and ambitious graduates have more choice than ever before.

We’re basing our appeal to graduates on the opportunity to work with a diverse range of clients, across a wide spectrum of disciplines spanning technology and digital transformation, international tax, and deal advisory, to name just some of the opportunities.

KPMG, which established its first office in Dublin’s IFSC in 1998, has since become Ireland’s largest professional services firm and has experienced sustained revenue and employment growth for several consecutive years.

Revenues for 2018 were €414m, and headcount has increased by 70% from 2,000 in 2014 to over 3,400 at the start of 2020.

“With a team of over 3,400, KPMG has more a more diverse range of skills and experience across our teams than ever before — driven by the scale of growth and pace of change across many sectors of the Irish economy,” said Mr Hand.

READ MORE

Rival bid for Australian petrol forecourts could draw in Circle K owner

More on this topic

400 jobs to be created as Screwfix plans Irish expansion400 jobs to be created as Screwfix plans Irish expansion

Armagh tile solutions company create 20 new jobs in Dublin with €3m investmentArmagh tile solutions company create 20 new jobs in Dublin with €3m investment

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this weekBusiness movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Jobs boost for Cork as Irish cosmetics firms announces €7.5m expansionJobs boost for Cork as Irish cosmetics firms announces €7.5m expansion

JobsTOPIC: Job Announcement

More in this Section

Mortgage switching by homeowners at quarter of boom levels despite €10k saving potential Mortgage switching by homeowners at quarter of boom levels despite €10k saving potential

Hays warns of skills shortage impacting future growth as jobless rate steadiesHays warns of skills shortage impacting future growth as jobless rate steadies

Business Minister Humphreys defends jobs policy across regionsBusiness Minister Humphreys defends jobs policy across regions

Warning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable cityWarning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable city


Lifestyle

Cork writer and academic Daniel Corkery described the aisling poem, in his 1924 study The Hidden Ireland, as an “intimate expression of the hidden life of the people among whom it flourished”.Vision of a thriving arts scene

From the 1970s to 2010, it’s fair to say that the gaming industry followed a steady trajectory of evolution.Game Tech: Stories behind the decade’s most influential video games

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »