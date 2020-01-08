KPMG to add 800 jobs across Cork, Dublin, Belfast and Galway

KPMG is to boost its Irish workforce to more than 4,000 people this year with immediate plans to recruit 800 additional staff across its offices in Cork, Dublin, Belfast, and Galway.

Half of the jobs will be filled by experienced professionals, while half will be open to graduates.

The professional services giant has stated that strong demand has created the opportunities, with client needs increasing in all areas, including access to technology and digital-related expertise amongst the drivers of employee growth.

“Increased focus on technology — including areas such as cybersecurity, digital, and data analytics — is resulting in strong growth in these services, as well as continued demand for our expertise in the audit, tax, and advisory areas,” said KPMG Ireland managing partner Seamus Hand.

“The challenges of rapid technological change and greater regulation are among the key drivers for success in Irish business and are reflected in the increased demand for our services and the roles we’re looking to fill.” he said.

“As a result of the increased focus on climate change, we’re investing to build on our existing expertise and capabilities to help our clients assess and implement their own sustainability and decarbonisation strategies.

“This is good news for those seeking work in KPMG as we expand the range of career opportunities available to both graduates and experienced professionals,”.

“Talented and ambitious graduates have more choice than ever before.

We’re basing our appeal to graduates on the opportunity to work with a diverse range of clients, across a wide spectrum of disciplines spanning technology and digital transformation, international tax, and deal advisory, to name just some of the opportunities.

KPMG, which established its first office in Dublin’s IFSC in 1998, has since become Ireland’s largest professional services firm and has experienced sustained revenue and employment growth for several consecutive years.

Revenues for 2018 were €414m, and headcount has increased by 70% from 2,000 in 2014 to over 3,400 at the start of 2020.

“With a team of over 3,400, KPMG has more a more diverse range of skills and experience across our teams than ever before — driven by the scale of growth and pace of change across many sectors of the Irish economy,” said Mr Hand.