Irish workers happy working from home, says National Recruitment Federation

Donal O’Donoghue, president of the National Recruitment Federation (NRF).
By Joe Dermody
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 06:57 AM

Some 49% of workers now working remotely have already accepted a salary reduction or expect to have one in the near future, a new survey for the National Recruitment Federation (NRF) has found.

Similarly, as a result of Covid-19 impacts, 50% of workers surveyed say they are already experiencing lower household income, or expect to, as a result of lower personal pay or a working partner being unpaid or on reduced pay.

NRF president, Donal O’Donoghue, said: “59%, or almost six in 10 people now working remotely, say they are happier as a result. On balance, it seems, we are happier working from home; and, almost seven in 10 would be happy to work remotely in future. The notion of a future remote working revolution must be seriously examined by employers.”

While 68% said they would be happy to work remotely in future, with occasional office meetings, only three in 10, 30% of workers that never work from home in ordinary circumstances, say they are likely to ask their employer for such an arrangement.

Those experiencing reduced earnings were more likely to work in sales (77%) or professional services (51%), to be Dublin based (53%), and to be on a salary scale under €50,000.

However, 73%, over seven in 10 now working from home have seen their overall outgoings reduced, or are saving money as a result.

