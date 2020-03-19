IKEA to shut its Irish stores

IKEA is to close its two Irish stores until further notice.

The home furnishing giant said all its stores in Ireland and the UK will close at 6pm tomorrow as a precautionary measure against the ongoing risk of Covid-19.

The closure includes IKEA's flagship store in Ballymun and its order and collection point in Carrickmines, Dublin.

Peter Jelkeby, IKEA's Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “These are extraordinary times, and our absolute priority is to ensure the health and safety of our customers and co-workers. We have listened carefully to them, to the advice of the UK and Ireland governments, and have been closely monitoring the situation as this evolves. This is the right decision for us to take at this point. We look forward to welcoming our customers back to our stores in the future.”

IKEA's online store remains open.