'If we can’t fly, economically, we die': Aviation taskforce established to help sector recover

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 01:30 PM

An aviation taskforce has been set up to examine how the sector can recover from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Announcing the members of the group today, Transport Minister Shane Ross said: "We all know that as an island nation we are hugely dependent on the air traffic that connects us to the rest of the world; to our friends, relatives and our many business partners, north, south, east and west of the globe.

"Our overseas business or social interests, our much valued tourism industry and our many global connections and commitments - all are dependent on a thriving aviation industry.

"If we can’t fly, economically, we die.

"It is for that reason that I have established a taskforce of leaders to spearhead the rehabilitation of the aviation industry in a dynamic, swift and sustainable manner."

Chris Horn, Venture Partner at Atlantic Bridge will chair the taskforce.

The focus of the taskforce is on the immediate action required and further measures with a five year outlook.

It will prepare an Aviation Recovery Action Plan, with a view to submitting it to government by July 10.

Minister Ross added: “It is critical that Government, industry move together on a recovery plan for Irish aviation, balancing public health concerns and Government policy on travel to develop a clear pathway to recovery for the industry, for their customers, their staff and for the general public.

