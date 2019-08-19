News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Gov should be planning for no-deal Brexit by putting legislation and funding in place

Gov should be planning for no-deal Brexit by putting legislation and funding in place
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 08:20 AM

The chief economist for the largest business lobby group in the country, IBEC, has warned that the Government should be planning for a no-deal Brexit by putting legislation and funding in place “no matter what the outcome.”

Gerard Brady warned that enterprise stabilisation funds need to be in place even if there is still hope for a deal to be agreed.

A no-deal scenario will mean a downturn with cuts to investment he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The Government will need to ensure the national investment plan is maintained because it will “prop up” the regional economy.

Companies that import from the UK will also be “badly impacted” as well as those who export, added Mr Brady.

Uncertainty about a no-deal Brexit will mean that businesses will cut investment which will stall growth.

But it will not just be businesses that will be impacted by a no-deal Brexit, he said. There will be a significant impact on householders.

There are also further threats in the global economy that will have an impact such as trade wars and the €800m in business that will be exposed to tariffs threatened by US President Donald Trump, especially in the dairy and whiskey sectors.

“This is a very difficult and new situation that we’ve never been through before. For the indigenous sector this is new ground and it will be very bad. SMEs will also be affected by the uncertainty of new trading relationships.”

There will be pressure on cash flow for companies, and many will go out of business, said Mr Brady.

READ MORE

Johnson to meet EU leaders as Number 10 plays down Whitehall no-deal dossier

More on this topic

Government 'woefully unprepared' for no-deal Brexit, claims Fianna Fáil TDGovernment 'woefully unprepared' for no-deal Brexit, claims Fianna Fáil TD

Ibec urges Government to invest in key projects as economy growth to slowIbec urges Government to invest in key projects as economy growth to slow

Johnson to meet EU leaders as Number 10 plays down Whitehall no-deal dossierJohnson to meet EU leaders as Number 10 plays down Whitehall no-deal dossier

Tory Party chairman James Cleverly: Jamie Oliver’s restaurant collapse not about BrexitTory Party chairman James Cleverly: Jamie Oliver’s restaurant collapse not about Brexit

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Tory Party chairman James Cleverly: Jamie Oliver’s restaurant collapse not about BrexitTory Party chairman James Cleverly: Jamie Oliver’s restaurant collapse not about Brexit

Cork-based delivery franchise seeks to tap online parcels surge Cork-based delivery franchise seeks to tap online parcels surge

Elizabeth Warren is set to change US policies for business, even if she fails to secure tilt at presidencyElizabeth Warren is set to change US policies for business, even if she fails to secure tilt at presidency

Irish Whiskey wants to turn Brexit on its headIrish Whiskey wants to turn Brexit on its head


Lifestyle

Frits Potgieter is General Manager with Muckross Park Hotel and Spa.You've Been Served: Frits Potgieter, Muckross Park Hotel and Spa

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »