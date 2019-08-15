News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Generation of 50-somethings reskilling for new career paths

Generation of 50-somethings reskilling for new career paths
Betty Kelly, 71, who works as an optical receptionist, with Niall Murphy, a culinary instructor, who retrained as a chef after 27 years in the motor industry. Both feature as part of a SOLAS into the labour market of older workers.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Starting a new career in your mid-50s can deliver an inspirational new lease of life, says Niall Murphy, who is enjoying a fulfilling career as a culinary instructor.

Niall was in his 50s when he decided to leave his management role after 27 years in the motoring industry, a global role which took him to the USA.

While there, he met people with a different view on their relationship with their career choices.

“In Ireland, many of us thought we’d stay in the career we were in until they carried us out of it in a box,” said Niall.

“When I was in the States, I found myself working with people in the motor industry who had previously been dentists or other unrelated careers.

“Americans don’t believe in staying in just one career. They’re more willing to embrace change.

"I was working in motors for 27 years when I decided to retrain as a chef. It proved to be a great move. It really has been a new lease of life.”

Niall currently works as a culinary instructor with the Kildare and Wicklock Education and Training Board (KWETB).

READ MORE

Supervalu to introduce compostable shopping bag to customers in September

The career switch was quite a journey. While he had been a manager, he had never gone to college.

“People my age often want to change careers, but they shy away from actually doing it,” he said.

“I’d advise people to do your homework, decide what you want to and then go after it.

“I’d never been to college. I really surprised myself with the whole upskilling and retraining. I’d encourage anyone in their mid-50s to give it a go.”

Niall is one of the success stories who have told their career stories as part of a new report on the age profile of the Irish workforce.

The report was produced by the national further education and training authority SOLAS.

Another to tell her personal story was mother-of-four Betty Kelly, who works part-time as an optical receptionist because she loves the job, but also because she won’t have an occupational pension.

The report found that the overall workforce participation rate for people in the 50- to 59-year-old cohort has increased by almost 5% (from 70.9% in 2008 to 75.3% in 2018), driven by an increased number of females in employment.

The report also looked into the education levels of older workers. Of the 425,000 persons employed aged 50 to 59, 41% had an upper secondary education.

Of those in employment with a third level qualification, two thirds had gained their qualification before 2000.

The report also looked into those aged 60 and older. Of this age group, 22% of the population were in employment in 2018.

Breaking this down further: 61% were male; just over 38% were self-employed; Agriculture, health and wholesale/retail were the sectors with the most people in employment aged over 60.

“Females accounted for a lot of the rise of people returning to work in the 50/59-year-old group,” said Joan McNaboe, manager of the Skills and Labour Market Research Unit (SLMRU) with SOLAS.

“We’d put a lot of that down to women returning from caring for children or parents.

“When we look at the share of people over 50 in employment, we find that half of the people who have a third level education, their studies were completed pre-1994. That is a long time ago.

We believe that lifelong learning is key across the board for people’s career options.

"We see that the older categories are less likely to engage with career change and with ongoing education. That can leave people in a vulnerable position.”

In terms of education in the 50/59 cohort, 45% (84,300) of females in employment had a third level qualification versus 37% (88,900) of males.

The share of persons with a further education & training (FET) qualification was 16% for both males and females, while there was a higher portion of males than females with an upper secondary qualification or less.

The SOLAS report predicts that technological change is going to have an impact on those employed in certain sectors in the coming years, namely the elementary, administrative, sales and operative roles.

Just over a third of the population aged 50 to 59 are employed in these occupations, and measures must be put in place to ensure that workers are given opportunities to reskill.

“This is about ensuring that people who want to stay on working can do so,” said Joan McNaboe.

Nobody enjoys biding their time in work. People want to feel relevant and that they are still valued.

"Niall Murphy is a great example who prolonged his working life by changing career.

“I think that the current younger generation are more likely to be open to changing career paths.

"The current generation of younger worker realise that they don’t have a ‘job for life’.

"They will continue to see significant change, and most will have a significant career change two or three times in their working life.”

www.SOLAS.ie

READ MORE

Data watchdog queries Facebook’s audio recordings

More on this topic

Zoe Ball and Piers Morgan ‘proud’ as their children succeed in A-levelsZoe Ball and Piers Morgan ‘proud’ as their children succeed in A-levels

Why the easing in house price inflation is unambiguously a good thingWhy the easing in house price inflation is unambiguously a good thing

Adare Manor gears up for Ryder CupAdare Manor gears up for Ryder Cup

Donegal councillor encourages defacing of English signs in GaeltachtDonegal councillor encourages defacing of English signs in Gaeltacht

More in this Section

Ryanair expects majority of flights to go ahead despite pilot strikeRyanair expects majority of flights to go ahead despite pilot strike

Data watchdog queries Facebook’s audio recordingsData watchdog queries Facebook’s audio recordings

Sports Direct shares plungeSports Direct shares plunge

Dealz firm in €9bn financeDealz firm in €9bn finance


Lifestyle

Cork GIY is holding a bring-and-share Harvest Day on Saturday, August 31, from 2pm-5pm in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

Pick any day in August 1969 and one issue dominated the news agenda — the North. This was the beginning of The Troubles and a period of some of the bloodiest violence that would leave a mark on the province for decades to come.August 15, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »