Fewer retail, transport and entertainment jobs after Covid-19 says Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says the next government will have to support people to get back to work, even if that means changing industries.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 03:03 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that after Covid-19 there will be fewer jobs in retail, transport and the entertainment sector.

Mr Varadkar says people will need to adapt to the new reality of work post-COVID.

He says the next government will have to support people to get back to work, even if that means changing industries.

The Taoiseach says there will be more jobs in construction and in care as well as in the public sector.

He says: "It is reasonable to say there will be a lot more jobs in care, there will be more jobs in public service, there will be more jobs in construction for example.

"There will probably be fewer jobs in retail and perhaps in transport and in the entertainment sectors because of the way our economy is going to change not just here but across the world.

"We need to think about that and make sure we prepare people and educate them and train them for those jobs of the future."

