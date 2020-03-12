Dublin hotel group see drop in pre-tax profits

Pre-tax profits at the hotel group which operates the Ashling hotel near Heuston Station in Dublin decreased by 9.5% to €5.5m in 2018.

This followed revenues at the Flannery family-owned Foxfield Inns Ltd increasing by 6.5% from €19.14m to €20.39m in 2018.

The firm approved dividends of €1m in 2018 and this followed a dividend payout of €500,000 in 2017.

The principal activity of the group — which operates in Dublin and Galway — is the operation of hotels, bars, and restaurants.

According to the directors, “the company operated with financial prudence in 2018 and accomplished a level of financial reward in line with expectation”.

Pay to directors increased sharply from €897,775 to €1.5m.

The directors are listed as Kevin Flannery, Mary Flannery, Andrena Moynihan, Frank Flannery, and Sheelagh Flannery.

The Flannery hotel, pub, and restaurant group suffered a setback in the year under review when An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission for a 10-storey aparthotel extension to the Ashling hotel.