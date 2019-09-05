News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dixons-Carphone Ireland outperforms UK parent

By Geoff Percival
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 04:37 PM

The Irish arm of electronic goods and mobile phone retailer Dixons-Carphone has said it continued to outperform its British parent, with "an exceptionally strong" trading performance, in the first quarter of its financial year.

The group trades here under the Currys-PC World and Carphone Warehouse brands and said it increased market share across all categories including televisions, laptop computers, mobile phones and white goods.

That performance was in stark contrast to the group as a whole, which said overall like-for-like sales were flat in the three months to the end of July.

First quarter like-for-like UK and Ireland electronic goods sales were up, but a big fall in mobile phone sales in Britain held back total growth.

Economists say recent signs of a weakening in spending by UK households raise the risk of a recession as the country prepares to leave the EU. Dixons-Carphone has guided for a group underlying pre-tax profit of around £210m (€234m) in 2019-20, down from £298m made in 2018-19.

-additional reporting Reuters

