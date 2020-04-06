Department to finalise proposals to help travel and tourism sector

The Transport Minister has asked his department to finalise proposals to help the financial strain on travel agents and tour operators.

They have faced "unprecedented levels" of cancellations and challenges in getting cash refunds from suppliers for their customers.

Minister Shane Ross has said his focus is on getting help to the travel and tourism sector to protect jobs and businesses.

and Minister Heather Humphreys have written to the EU Commission on the matter and say they are confident that the matter is being "actively worked on" at that level.

Vouchers or a credit note for refunds is one of the options being considered as a temporary measure by Mr Ross.

This measure, if taken, would be done in a way that does not materially erode consumer rights, a statement from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport said.

"The challenge is in finding a fair and commensurate response to what is a unique set of circumstances."

