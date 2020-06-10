News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dates confirmed for the return of Aer Lingus Regional flights

Regional flights from Ireland's three main airports to destinations across the UK will resume on a phased basis from July 14. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Alan Healy
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 08:30 AM

Regional flights from Ireland's three main airports to destinations across the UK will resume on a phased basis from July 14.Stobart Air, the operator of Aer Lingus regional routes, will resume international services with enhanced health and safety measures from Dublin to Edinburgh and Glasgow from the middle of July with most other services resuming from the beginning of August.

Similar to other airlines a range of health and safety measures will be in place. These include mandatory face coverings for passengers and cabin crew, enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures on all aircraft after every flight along with a deep clean sanitisation overnight and a suspension of in-flight services.

The dates for the resumption of flights are as follows:

  • Dublin-Aberdeen 01 August 

  • Dublin-Birmingham 01 August 

  • Dublin-Bristol 01 August 

  • Dublin-Edinburgh 14 July 

  • Dublin-Glasgow 14 July 

  • Dublin- Isle of Man 02 August 

  • Dublin-Leeds Bradford 01 August 

  • Dublin-Manchester 01 August 

  • Dublin-Newcastle 02 August 

  • Dublin-Newquay 01 August 

  • Cork-Birmingham 01 August 

  • Cork-Bristol 01 August 

  • Cork-Edinburgh 01 August 

  • Cork-Glasgow 02 August 

  • Cork-Manchester 01 August

  • Shannon-Birmingham 03 September

Andy Jolly, Managing Director of Stobart Air, said the impact of Covid-19 has resulted in an unprecedented reduction in passenger demand across the aviation industry globally.

"Stobart Air is committed to providing essential connectivity between Ireland, and the UK and Europe into the future, in line with Government guidance."

“Covid-19 has instilled widespread uncertainty globally. Passengers can be assured that enhanced health and safety measures in line with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) guidance are now in place to protect them, our staff, and our airline partners.

“We look forward to welcoming our passengers, staff and crew back on board our services.”

