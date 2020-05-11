News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Court confirms winding up Oasis and Warehouse Irish operations

Oasis, Cork city. Picture: Damian Coleman
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 02:21 PM

An order has be made in the High Court confirming the winding up of the Irish arm of related fashion outlets Oasis and Warehouse, which employed 248 people.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey made the order in respect of Oasis Fashions Ireland Ltd, and Warehouse Fashion Ireland Ltd, which the court heard is part of the Aurora Fashions group owned by the Icelandic Kaupthing Bank.

The judge, who said he was satisfied the firms are insolvent, also confirmed the appointment of Ken Fennell and James Anderson of Deloitte Ireland as joint liquidators of the two related companies.

They were appointed on a provisional basis by the High Court last month. The two companies had operated 13 stores and 29 concession stands in Ireland.

The appointment of liquidators came after administrators were appointed to its UK parent a month ago.

Seeking the joint liquidators' appointment Kelley Smith Bl instructed by Barry Cahir of Beauchamps Solicitors, for the company said the firms had been trading in what has become a difficult environment.

Those difficulties had been exacerbated with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, counsel added.

Counsel said the group had been seeking a buyer, but the impact of the Covid-19 which had resulted in the closure of high street stores in late March, ended prospects of securing fresh investment, despite the fact there had been several expressions of interest.

The group's decision to enter administration meant the Irish firms could no longer avail of certain services from its parent, such as HR, IT and the sourcing of stock, which they required to continue to trade.

Brian Conroy Bl for the liquidators said that since their appointment they have been taking steps to ensure an orderly wind down of the business.

Counsel said had been engaging with the firm's creditors which includes its employees, landlords of the stores the stores had operated from, and Revenue.

