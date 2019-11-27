Cork and Dublin announce new flights to Amsterdam and Shanghai

Two airlines have announced new routes from Cork and Dublin, with Amsterdam and Shanghai the destinations for the new flights.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will launch a new daily service between Cork Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport from March 30 next year, in a move that will add 41,000 seats from Cork Airport next summer.

Meanwhile, Chinese airline Juneyao Air has announced a March launch for a new twice weekly, year-round route between Dublin and China’s largest city Shanghai. The new route will operate on Sundays and Thursdays, on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with a stop in Helsinki on each leg.

“We are thrilled to welcome Juneyao Air’s new service to Shanghai, which will link Ireland to one of the world’s great cities,” said Dublin Airport boss Vincent Harrison.

“This new service is great news for the entire Irish economy. Shanghai is a major global economic hub and this new route will significantly boost Irish tourism and trade, making it easier for Irish firms to do business in China and enhancing the options for Chinese tourists wishing to visit Ireland.”

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: "These new (Amsterdam) flights will connect directly into the KLM network in Amsterdam offering great long haul options direct from Cork Airport. We expect tourism and the business community throughout the South of Ireland will see the benefits of this new service operated by Embraer KLM aircraft from next summer.”

Cork Airport is now in its fourth consecutive year of growth, with this year's passenger numbers expected to reach 2.6 million, an increase of 8% on 2018.