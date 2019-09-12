News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

By Joe Dermody
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 03:51 PM

Here is a selection of people who have moved into interesting new roles.

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Prof Fergal O’Brien has been appointed as the director of research and innovation with Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).

He is currently Professor of Bioengineering and Regenerative Medicine and is the founding head of the Tissue Engineering Research Group in RCSI.

He is also deputy director of AMBER, the SFI Research Centre for advanced materials and bioengineering.

He has published 200+ peer-reviewed articles and filed many patents.

He has a degree in Mechanical Eng, a PhD in Bone BioEng, and was a Fulbright Scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Medical School.

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Suzanne Townsend has been appointed head of finance at Tekenable, with responsibility for the financial management and control of the company.

She was previously head of finance at Inspired Software for two years; before that she was finance manager at First Data for three years.

She brings over 18 years of experience as a chartered accountant, mainly in the technology business.

She has worked in project roles with O2, Infotronics and OneClickHR plc.

She holds a BComm from UCD, a diploma in International Financial Reporting Standards awarded by CAI, a Certificate in Taxation from the Irish Taxation Institute and a Certificate in Payroll awarded by the Irish Payroll Association IPASS.

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Jason Alderton has been appointed as the first international account manager with wholesale, open-access network provider Enet.

He will enable UK telecomms firms to sell their services to Irish broadband providers via Enet’s wholesale infrastructure.

He will be based in the UK and will report to Cormac Ryan, Enet’s sales director.

He brings 18 years of customer relationship expertise, with wide-ranging experience and a thorough understanding of telecoms in the UK and international markets.

He previously served as sales manager for wholesale carriers Fibernet, Global Crossing, and Exponential-e.

Enet operates over 5,400km of fibre infrastructure.

READ MORE

House prices in Dublin fall for first time is 7 years

More in this Section

Clearstream's move to Cork seen as 'massive vote of confidence' for cityClearstream's move to Cork seen as 'massive vote of confidence' for city

Topshop sees losses widen to €564mTopshop sees losses widen to €564m

Musgrave Group unveils Noel Keeley as new CEO Musgrave Group unveils Noel Keeley as new CEO

House prices in Dublin fall for first time is 7 yearsHouse prices in Dublin fall for first time is 7 years


Lifestyle

She’s come a long way since her Cork Opera House debut, aged 11, as Little Red Riding Hood. Next week, the actress tells Marjorie Brennan, she returns to the same stage in Angela’s Ashes.Norma Sheahan is back where she belongs at the Cork Opera House

New tourism initiative Taste the Island sets out to link visitors with Ireland’s food producers. Michelle Darmody meets the makers in Kilkenny.A taste of what the country has to offer: Kilkenny

Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

A big part of parenting school-aged kids is getting them to and from all the extra activities they do outside of school. It can be manic, most definitely time consuming and in many cases, pretty expensive.Mum's the Word: ‘Swimming has to stay in my opinion, plus, Joan really loves it’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »