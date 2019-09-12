Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Here is a selection of people who have moved into interesting new roles.

Prof Fergal O’Brien has been appointed as the director of research and innovation with Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).

He is currently Professor of Bioengineering and Regenerative Medicine and is the founding head of the Tissue Engineering Research Group in RCSI.

He is also deputy director of AMBER, the SFI Research Centre for advanced materials and bioengineering.

He has published 200+ peer-reviewed articles and filed many patents.

He has a degree in Mechanical Eng, a PhD in Bone BioEng, and was a Fulbright Scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Medical School.

Suzanne Townsend has been appointed head of finance at Tekenable, with responsibility for the financial management and control of the company.

She was previously head of finance at Inspired Software for two years; before that she was finance manager at First Data for three years.

She brings over 18 years of experience as a chartered accountant, mainly in the technology business.

She has worked in project roles with O2, Infotronics and OneClickHR plc.

She holds a BComm from UCD, a diploma in International Financial Reporting Standards awarded by CAI, a Certificate in Taxation from the Irish Taxation Institute and a Certificate in Payroll awarded by the Irish Payroll Association IPASS.

Jason Alderton has been appointed as the first international account manager with wholesale, open-access network provider Enet.

He will enable UK telecomms firms to sell their services to Irish broadband providers via Enet’s wholesale infrastructure.

He will be based in the UK and will report to Cormac Ryan, Enet’s sales director.

He brings 18 years of customer relationship expertise, with wide-ranging experience and a thorough understanding of telecoms in the UK and international markets.

He previously served as sales manager for wholesale carriers Fibernet, Global Crossing, and Exponential-e.

Enet operates over 5,400km of fibre infrastructure.