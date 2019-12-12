Business movers: Kevin Davidson appointed as the new MD of BMW Group Ireland.

Here is a selection of people who have begun interesting new roles with companies in Ireland.

Kevin Davidson has been appointed as the new MD of BMW Group Ireland. With the motor company since 1991, he succeeds Paulo Alves, who returns to the UK as director of BMW Motorrad UK and Ireland.

Kevin previously led retailer development at BMW Group UK, pioneering programmes such as The BMW Genius, Voice of the Customer and BMW Retail Online. He has held senior roles in financial services, used car sales, and as aftersales director in BMW Group Canada. While in North America, he took the aftersales business to the No1 position in the market. He is a Scottish native and has a degree in Economic Policy and an MBA from the University of Surrey.

Jonathan Conlon has been appointed as chief operating officer of GroupM, the parent company of Mindshare, Wavemaker and MediaCom.

An experienced media professional, he brings 17 years’ industry experience. He joins from Wavemaker where he was joint MD of the agency. Prior to this, he ran GroupM agency Maxus in the Irish market from its launch in 2010 until its merger with MEC in 2018 which led to the establishment of Wavemaker. He has also worked in MCM Communications, the media arm of McConnells. As COO, reporting to Bill Kinlay, CEO of GroupM, he will run GroupM and will also work alongside the GroupM agencies.

Trevor Daly has been named as business director with B2B marketing agency Atomic Beta, part of Atomic.

He joins Atomic Beta from LinkedIn and brings 12 years of marketing and advertising experience, having held senior roles at Simply Zesty, Target McConnells and Lovin Media Group. In his new role, he will help shape the strategic direction of Atomic Beta, driving the delivery of B2B strategy and creative and collaborating for the EMEA and global marketing teams of key clients. He holds an Msc in Digital Marketing from University College Dublin, and a Business Studies degree from Dundalk IT. He also holds diplomas from the Digital Marketing Institute and National College of Ireland.

Aisling Ryan has been promoted to general manager, Ireland, UK and Europe, with Ryans Cleaning, whose clients include festivals, arenas and stadia, Dublin Zoo, Croke Park and Premier League club Watford FC.

She takes over at the helm from Pat Ryan, who will continue to serve as CEO. Since 2006, Aisling has worked in various roles in the company. Over the last three years, she has shadowed Pat Ryan, CEO and her father, while continuing her studies at UL. For the last four years, she led the Electric Picnic account, working with Festival Republic from event planning stage to the execution of the cleaning services at the festival, managing the teams and resources on-site.

Enda Lynch, head of enterprise with Munster Rugby, has been appointed an Independent director of the Federation of Irish Sport, the representative organisation for the National Governing Bodies of Sport (NGBs) and Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) in Ireland.

Before taking up his current Munster Rugby role, Enda was the club’s head of commercial and marketing, overseeing all revenue and marketing for the organisation for over five years. Prior to that he worked with Slattery Communications on sponsorships like Irish Rugby, The O2, the GAA All Stars, Ferrari and Champions League. A Kerry man living in Cork, he is a Communications graduate of DCU.

Michael Maher, a senior exec at Glen Dimplex since 2000, has been appointed to the shareholder supervisory board and the board of the Naughton Foundation, both effective from January 1, when he will step down from his executive role.

He joined Glen Dimplex as group finance director in 2000 and became COO in 2016. He was previously a partner with PWC. The Naughton Foundation is the private family foundation of the owners of Glen Dimplex, the Naughton family. The foundation also supports worthwhile causes in education and the arts. Glen Dimplex supervisory board chairman, Martin Naughton, said: “Michael has been a central part of our business over the past two decades.”