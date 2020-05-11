At least a year before construction industry returns to pre-pandemic levels - CFI

The Construction Industry Federation says it will take at least a year before the industry can return to pre-pandemic levels.

Its survey shows over two-thirds of construction firms have been forced to lay off staff on a permanent or temporary basis.

71% are very concerned over the impact of the Covid-19 crisis after 100,000 workers lost their jobs in the sector in the past month.

Construction Industry Federation Director General, Tom Parlon believes it will be challenging for the industry when sites reopen in a week's time.

"We're lucky in that we're one of the first industries to go back to work but all of our workers practically have been laid off for the last 4-5 weeks and sites have been closed down so certainly there are challenges," said Mr Parlon.

"We do appreciate that we are in a luckier situation than other people.

"Certainly, the government have indicated that they are going to continue to invest in infrastructure so we'd like to see them accelerating the whole house-building side."

Mr Parlon believes the industry is ready to implement new back-to-work protocols.

"For the last 4-5 weeks the entire industry has been working on our own standard operating procedures.

"Just 75,000 workers have completed an online induction programme so I think we are pretty ready but we will need small teams to get access to sites this week to do safety checks and to put in some extra hygiene facilities."