NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Apple eyes three new iPhones to succeed XR

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 04:30 AM

Apple plans to launch three iPhone models this year with some new camera features, including three rear cameras for the most expensive model and two for the other models, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The new iPhones will succeed the XR model that has shown sluggish demand, which according to Apple was due to weak sales in China. That led several electronics retailers in the world’s second-largest economy to slash iPhone prices this week.

The iPhone maker has decided to stick to a liquid-crystal display (LCD) at a time of sluggish sales of iPhone XR, said the report.

Last week, Apple issued its first revenue warning in nearly 12 years, sending its shares down 10%, their biggest intra-day fall in six years.

Apple plans to continue with the LCD model as the device has been in the production pipeline for months, said the report.

However, for 2020, Apple will fully switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, reported the WSJ.

The new devices will be expected by shareholders to reverse the disappointing sales that led Apple to cut its sales outlook for the first time in almost two decades on lower-than-anticipated demand in China and elsewhere.

READ MORE: GAA and Catholic Church to benefit from the €2.67m sale of Clare FM

The flagship iPhone product earns Apple about two-thirds of its revenue, and allows the company to generate more money from attached products like Apple Watches, AirPods, and services like Apple Music.

Chief executive officer Tim Cook recently collected his biggest-ever annual bonus for fiscal 2018 after Apple posted record revenue and profit, and a market value that temporarily eclipsed $1 trillion (€867bn).

- Reuters and Bloomberg


KEYWORDS

Apple. iPhone

Related Articles

Taking stock of Apple’s terrible week

News of the iPhone’s death greatly exaggerated, analysts say

Waning iPhone demand highlights Chinese consumer anxiety

Apple sees significant slump in iPhone sales

More in this Section

Ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn charged with breach of trust

Lidl Christmas sales climb on back of premium ranges

Flybe rescued by Virgin Atlantic and Stobart consortium

Axa to move EU jobs to Dublin


Lifestyle

Bake with Michelle Darmody: fruits of the chilli plant

Restaurant Review: Grano Ristorante

A new look for a brand new year

This much I know: Musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »