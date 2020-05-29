News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Amazon in talks for new 750-worker Dublin office despite virus

Amazon in talks for new 750-worker Dublin office despite virus
Amazon is in negotiations to lease the 2 Burlington Plaza office block in central Dublin. Picture: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 04:33 PM

Amazon is in talks to rent an office block in Dublin with space for about 750 workers.

The online retail giant is in negotiations to lease the 2 Burlington Plaza office block in central Dublin, said a person who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The 75,000 sq ft building is currently occupied by Bank of Ireland.

Should Amazon go ahead with the deal, which is not yet certain, it may help assuage concerns about the impact of the coronovirus crisis on Dublin’s real estate market, which is in part underpinned by US firms. Demand for office space in the city fell 21% in the first quarter of the year compared to the last three months of 2019, according to CBRE.

Twitter will allow employees to work from home permanently, while Facebook and Alphabet’s Google unit do not expect most staff to return to the office until 2021. All three have offices in Dublin.

Amazon employed about 2,500 people in Ireland at the end of 2018, according to the most recent accounts available for its Irish business, and said it would hire 1,000 more people in June 2018. The company already has offices nearby in the Burlington Plaza complex and is in the process of setting up its first fulfilment centre in Ireland on the outskirts of the city.

Bloomberg

READ MORE

Online shopping and level of savings reach record levels in Ireland, amid lockdown

More on this topic

EPA orders Merck to address persistent problem of bad odours from east Cork plantEPA orders Merck to address persistent problem of bad odours from east Cork plant

Local firms partner on new Hansans sanitiserLocal firms partner on new Hansans sanitiser

Office Master: Tips for working from homeOffice Master: Tips for working from home

Inform Nutrition gears up to drive global salesInform Nutrition gears up to drive global sales


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

'In a nutshell': Credit Unions impacted by Covid-19 call for state support as loan demand drys up'In a nutshell': Credit Unions impacted by Covid-19 call for state support as loan demand drys up

Renault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwideRenault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwide

Inform Nutrition gears up to drive global salesInform Nutrition gears up to drive global sales

Office Master: Tips for working from homeOffice Master: Tips for working from home


Lifestyle

A whiff of new normality is in the air, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: How to put a post-lockdown world in the frame

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'DriscollScene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

The story of how the Cork-based executive head chef faced her “demons” and turned around her life just before her 30th birthday.This is me: Trisha Lewis transforms her body and mindset

A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter feature among today's top tips.Friday's TV Highlights: A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »