70% of companies worried technology will have negative impact on recruitment

Seven in 10 Irish companies are worried changes in technology will have a negative impact on staff recruitment down the line.

But a 'Workforce of the Future' report from DCU also shows only four in 10 see preparing for the changes as important.

More than 300 Irish companies took part in the research over a period of 12 months.

Author of the research, Professor David Collins, says finding a balance between current needs and the future is key for businesses.

"If you recognise that a lot of organisations are struggling to keep their lights on and meet their skills requirement right now in a very tight labour market," said Prof Collins.

"There is a lot of pressure on learning and development teams and recruitment teams to meet current skills needs so that balance between keeping the lights on today and looking forward and trying to ensure the workforce is ready for the future is a real tension for organisations."

Prof Collins said that there are a number of ways that businesses can prepare.

"Having a clear sense of what you want technology to do in your organisation is one.

"A lot of organisations are ambling into the future without a clear strategy for technology.

"If we know those changes are coming that gives us the opportunity to reskill our workers, to manage natural attrition in those areas which are going to be contracting and through reskilling and hiring pipelines, ensuring that we have the capabilities we need in the future."