60 new jobs for Kilkenny as US healthcare provider opens new facility

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 01:50 PM

There are 60 new jobs on the way to Kilkenny as US healthcare provider, UPMC, announces it will open a new facility.

UPMC is setting up a Global Technology Operations Centre in the city to support its international expansion.

Kilkenny-based Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan has welcomed the move.

"This is another vote of confidence in Kilkenny and couldn’t come at a better time," said Deputy Phelan.

"Many skilled graduates who were working abroad pre-COVID are now home and considering staying home.

"These positions will offer them opportunities in the region.

“I anticipate that quality locations like Kilkenny which are easily accessible but yet offer lots for young people and families to see and do will be a lot more attractive as we rebuild our economy and face into a very different future."

