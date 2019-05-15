NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
200 jobs could be at risk in the FAI, SIPTU warns

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 15, 2019 - 01:24 PM

There are fears for up to 200 jobs within the Football Association of Ireland, according to SIPTU.

The trade union says it has received information that the FAI is in an "extremely precarious financial situation".

It is now looking to arrange an urgent meeting with the Minister for Sport Shane Ross to discuss the matter.

SIPTU Sport Sector Organiser, Denis Hynes, says staff are extremely worried about the situation.

"The staff are extremely concerned about revelations that there is a possibility if funding is not found in the next number of weeks that there's a real risk of the association going into insolvency," he said.

"That's a massive concern for us all and the ripple effect and the massive impact that could have in community football is unthinkable."

Responding to the claims, the FAI board said they were "both shocked and disappointed by today’s statement from SIPTU and their unfounded claims regarding the FAI’s financial situation".

They said in a statement: "At a positive meeting of the FAI Council this afternoon, President Donal Conway outlined how the FAI had recently engaged with UEFA when assurances were given regarding their support for the Association.

President Conway said: 'As I outlined to our Council meeting today, we recently met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Director of National Associations Zoran Lakovic. At that meeting in Nyon, they assured us of the full support of UEFA for the FAI as we go through our current processes. UEFA’s support will ensure the continued viability of the Football Association of Ireland and there is no threat to FAI Operations or to FAI staff.'"

