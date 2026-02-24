US ambassador to Paris cannot ‘exercise his mission’ after ignoring summons

The minister suggested that Ambassador Charles Kushner will not have access to French government officials until he complies
US ambassador to Paris cannot ‘exercise his mission’ after ignoring summons
Charles Kushner has been criticised (Christophe Ena/AP)
Tue, 24 Feb, 2026 - 08:44
Associated Press Reporter

The French government’s row with the US ambassador to Paris has deepened, with the foreign minister saying the diplomat must explain himself after ignoring a French summons.

The minister suggested that Ambassador Charles Kushner will not have access to French government officials until he complies.

French authorities summoned Mr Kushner, the father of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, for a meeting on Monday evening over comments from the Trump administration that France objected to. French diplomats said Mr Kushner did not show up.

Speaking on Tuesday, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot described the failure to attend as “a surprise” that flew in the face of diplomatic protocol and will dent Mr Kushner’s ability to serve as an ambassador.

“It will, naturally, affect his capacity to exercise his mission in our country,” Mr Barrot said.

“When these explanations have taken place, then the US ambassador in France will, naturally, regain access to members of the French government.

Read More

David McNamara: Ireland avoids trouble in latest US trade skirmish

x

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Robert Carradine Robert Carradine, Revenge Of The Nerds and Lizzie McGuire star, dies aged 71
UKRAINE Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends service Zelenskyy says Putin has not ‘broken Ukrainians’ on anniversary of invasion
"Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" New York Premiere Peter Attia steps aside from CBS News role after fallout from Epstein files
KushnerPlace: International
A memorial grows outside the home of Nancy Guthrie (Felicia Fonseca/AP)

Savannah Guthrie’s family offers $1m for mother’s return

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited