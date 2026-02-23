Rob Reiner’s son pleads not guilty to murder of his parents

Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his parents, acclaimed director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

Reiner’s lawyer, deputy public defender Kimberly Greene, entered the plea on his behalf as he stood behind glass in an enclosed custody area of the packed Los Angeles courtroom.

Reiner, 32, the third of Rob Reiner’s four children, has been held without bail since his arrest hours after the actor-director and his wife of 36 years were found dead on December 14 at their home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Reiner appeared in court with his head shaved and wearing brown jail clothes.

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead with stab wounds on December 14 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

He talked to his lawyer briefly before the judge began the hearing and spoke only to answer yes to a question from the judge.

The judge told Reiner to return to court on April 29 for the scheduling of a preliminary hearing where prosecutors will present evidence and a judge will decide if it is enough for Reiner to go to trial.

District attorney Nathan Hochman said outside court that his office still has not decided whether it will seek the death penalty for Reiner.

Reiner’s not guilty plea is common for criminal defendants at this stage of the case, whatever their longer term plan might be.

Nick Reiner in court with his lawyer (Chris Torres/Pool Photo via AP)

Reiner’s previous lawyer, the high-profile private lawyer Alan Jackson, had to quit the case at a hearing in January because of what he called circumstances beyond his and his client’s control.

He said legal ethics would not allow him to say why, but in parting he adamantly declared outside the courthouse that “pursuant to the laws of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder”.

Mr Jackson did not elaborate but said the conclusion came after weeks of intensive investigation before his team had to hand the case off. He said he wanted to push back against false reporting on the case.

It is not clear who hired Mr Jackson to represent Reiner or who was paying the bill. Generally, defendants use public defenders when they cannot afford a private lawyer.

Deputy district attorney Habib Balian said on Monday that his office is still awaiting a full autopsy report in the case, but all other evidence has been turned over to the defence.

Rob Reiner’s film credits include This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally (PA)

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, died from “multiple sharp force injuries”, the LA County Medical Examiner said in initial findings.

Authorities said they were killed hours before the bodies were discovered. A court order has prevented the release of more details. Authorities have said nothing about possible motives.

Rob Reiner was a prolific director whose work included some of the most memorable films of the 1980s and 1990s.

His credits include This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally.