Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen a day after Houthi rebels strike airport

It was the first time a missile struck the grounds of Israel’s airport since the start of the war
Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen a day after Houthi rebels strike airport
Israeli security forces inspect the site where the Israeli military said a projectile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed in the area of Ben Gurion International Airport (Ohad Zwigenberg)
Mon, 05 May, 2025 - 19:18
Associated Press Reporter

Israel’s military says that it carried out airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen’s Red Sea city of Hodeida, a day after the Iranian-backed rebels launched a missile that hit Israel’s main airport.

The rebels’ media office said the United States and Israel launched at least six strikes on Monday afternoon that hit the crucial Hodeida port.

Other strikes hit a cement factory in the Bajil district in Hodeida province, the rebels said.

On Sunday, a missile launched by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen briefly halted flights and commuter traffic at Israel’s main international airport. Four people were lightly injured.

It was the first time a missile struck the grounds of Israel’s airport since the start of the war.

x

More in this section

Romania Election Romanian premier resigns after candidate fails to advance to presidential runoff
Israel Palestinians Israel plans to seize Gaza under new plan, officials say
South Africa Rhino Poaching Poachers have killed more than 100 rhinos in South Africa this year
#Israel-PalestinePlace: International
Pope Francis waves from his popemobile, a similar vehicle was donated to be transformed into a medical transport for injured children in Gaza (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Pope Francis donated popemobile to be mobile health unit for Gaza children

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited